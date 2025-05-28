Boil water advisory lifted for parts of Buckhead following water outage

ATLANTA — Atlanta Watershed Management has lifted a boil water advisory for portions of Buckhead after days of precautionary measures.

The advisory, which impacted residents near Nancy Creek Road and Northside Parkway, was issued following a recent water outage in the area. Officials confirmed that the water quality sampling showed no contamination in the system.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has been notified of the results, and residents in the affected areas no longer need to boil their water before use.