Boil water advisory lifted in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A boil water advisory that was issued for parts of Henry County on Monday has been lifted, Henry County officials confirmed.

The boil water advisory was originally issued following what officials described as an operations issue at a water treatment facility.

“As of 3:15 PM on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, the Henry County Water Authority (HCWA) has lifted the Boil Water Advisory issued on Monday, July 6, 2026, for customers in the Southeast portion of Henry County,” Henry County Water Authority officials said.

The advisory included all areas generally south of Turner Church Road, Honey Creek Road and Snapping Shoals Road, and other areas.

Henry County Water Authority officials conducted the required water quality testing before the advisory was lifted.