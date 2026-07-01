Boil water advisory issued for small area in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for a small area of two metro Atlanta cities due to a a power outage at the Adamsville Pump Station on Wednesday.

Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said the advisory affects residents and businesses along Roosevelt Highway and Bohannon Road in Fairburn and South Fulton.

Officials said 14 residences and 24 businesses are impacted.

“A third party contractor working in the area inadvertently struck a power line, causing a brief loss of power. This boil water advisory is out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with Georgia EPD guidance for public notice.”

While power has been restored at the pump station, the Department of Watershed Management said it is still monitoring operations and system pressure.

The advisory will remain in effect until water quality sampling is complete and the department determines it is safe to lift the advisory.

“To protect the public from a potential health hazard, all residents and property owners who have experienced water outages and/or low water pressures are advised to boil all water prior to use or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food, or brushing teeth,” Atlanta Department of Watershed Management officials said. “The water should be boiled for one minute past a rolling boil. Infants, the elderly, and those with immune deficiencies should be cautious. Also, do not drink water from public water fountains in the impacted area.”

More information is available on the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management website.