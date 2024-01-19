Boil Water Advisory issued for large portion of South Cobb County

Cobb County has issued a Boil Water Advisory after a 36″ water main belonging to the Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority suffered a break early Friday morning.

The areas under the advisory include portions of South Cobb County including the cities of Powder Springs, Austell, Mableton and sections of Marietta and Smyrna.

Cobb County Boil Water Advisory

Out of an abundance of caution the Cobb County Water System issued the advisory due to loss of water pressure and the potential for contamination.

Any time water is used for consumption, eating or drinking, it should be boiled first.

The Cobb County Water System does not believe their system completely lost pressure.

Test results should be available within 24 hours, and the advisory will be lifted if the results pass.





