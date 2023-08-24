Body of social media influencer found near burned-out vehicle in Cobb County

AUSTELL, Ga. — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in the woods near a burned-out vehicle.

Investigators identified the victim as 22-year-old Beauty Couch, an Instagram influencer who lived in Austell. Police confirmed that they suspect foul play in Couch’s death.

Around 12:18 p.m. Wednesday, Austell Fire responded to a brush fire off Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street. Firefighters found a vehicle burned out, put the fire out and had the vehicle towed to a wrecker yard. Austell police went to the address that belonged to the vehicle’s owner. Investigators were told that Couch, the owner’s daughter, drove the vehicle usually and no one had seen her since Tuesday.

Police went back to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street and found Couch’s body in the wood line.

No suspects have been named. Police are asking anyone with information to contact their tip line at 770-499-4111.