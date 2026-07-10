Body recovered from Lake Lanier after apparent drowning

HALL COUNTY, GA — The body of a 60-year-old man has been recovered from the southern end of Lake Lanier following an apparent drowning.

Hall County first responders and game wardens with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to Shoal Creek Campground after witnesses reported the man went underwater and did not resurface.

Search crews used sonar to locate the man’s body in approximately 9 feet of water.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity.

This is an ongoing investigation.