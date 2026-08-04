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Funeral scheduled for metro Atlanta soldier killed in missile attack

By WSB Radio News Staff
Iran War Deaths This undated photo provided by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command on Monday, July 20, 2026, should 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan. (U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command via AP) (U.S. Army Space and Missile Defe)
By WSB Radio News Staff

KENNESAW, GA — The body of a metro Atlanta soldier killed in an Iranian missile attack is scheduled to return home on Tuesday.

Officials say Sgt. Tyler Feehan was one of two American soldiers killed in an attack on a military base in Jordan on July 18.

Feehan’s body is expected to arrive at McCollum Field in Kennesaw before being escorted to a funeral home in Woodstock, officials said.

His funeral is scheduled for Aug. 7.

Gov. Brian Kemp has ordered all flags in Georgia to be flown at half-staff Friday in Feehan’s honor.



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