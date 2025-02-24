Body of man from United Kingdom found in south Georgia

KINGSLAND, GA — The FBI reports the body of a man from the United Kingdom has been found in south Georgia.

32-year-old Alex Doughty had been reported missing in 2022 after visiting Florida.

“While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty’s family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler. “This discovery is the direct result of our partnerships and special agents from FBI Jacksonville’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), who were relentless in their efforts to narrow down potential search locations.”

Officials do not believe that any criminal charges will be filed in connection with his death.