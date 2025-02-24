Local

Body of man from United Kingdom found in south Georgia

By Sabrina Cupit
The remains of Alex Hodgson Doughty, who was 30 when he disappeared, were found “in a wooded area on private land near Kingsland, Georgia,” the FBI said in a news release.
Alex Hodgson Doughty The remains of Alex Hodgson Doughty, who was 30 when he disappeared, were found “in a wooded area on private land near Kingsland, Georgia,” the FBI said in a news release.
By Sabrina Cupit

KINGSLAND, GA — The FBI reports the body of a man from the United Kingdom has been found in south Georgia.

32-year-old Alex Doughty had been reported missing in 2022 after visiting Florida.

“While we had hoped to bring Mr. Doughty’s family better news, we are thankful to be able to provide them with some closure,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristin Rehler. “This discovery is the direct result of our partnerships and special agents from FBI Jacksonville’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team (CAST), who were relentless in their efforts to narrow down potential search locations.”

Officials do not believe that any criminal charges will be filed in connection with his death.

Sabrina Cupit

Sabrina Cupit

Midday News Anchor and Health Reporter

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!