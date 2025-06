ATLANTA — Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in Peachtree Creek Friday morning.

Atlanta Police and Fire crews responded to the scene near Howell Mill Road and Peachtree Battle, where investigators blocked off the area as they began their search for answers. A representative from the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office is also on site.

At this time, officials have not said whether foul play is suspected.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.