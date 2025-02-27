Bio-Lab now offering employees impacted by Rockdale chemical plant fire voluntary severance

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Workers who were employed at the Conyers Bio-Lab plant are offered voluntary severance packages after the September chemical fire.
Bio-Lab says it has continued to pay all employees as normal since fire, which destroyed the manufacturing facility.
In addition to the offer of voluntary severance packages, some employees are also being offered roles at another facility the company runs in Conyers, along with other locations across the country. Those who don’t take the package will continue to be paid.
Bio-Lab also says its cooperating with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board as their investigation continues.
A spokesperson from Bio-Lab released the following statements:
“BioLab values our role in the Conyers community and appreciates the support of our employees during this challenging time. Since the fire at our warehouse on September 29, we have continued to pay all employees without interruption, even as our manufacturing facility has remained closed. While we continue to fully cooperate with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board’s ongoing investigation, we do not currently have a timeframe for potential reopening of our manufacturing operations.
“Recognizing this situation has created uncertainty for many of our Conyers team members, we have offered eligible employees voluntary separation packages. This is an entirely voluntary program to enable those who wish to pursue new opportunities to do so with financial support. Some employees are also being offered new roles at the Conyers distribution facility and at other locations across our company. Employees who have not elected to participate in the voluntary program are continuing to be employed at their current rate of pay.
“As we move forward, BioLab will continue to complete our cleanup efforts and advance our community support initiatives.”— - Bio-Lab Spokesperson