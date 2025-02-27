Bio-Lab now offering employees impacted by Rockdale chemical plant fire voluntary severance

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — Workers who were employed at the Conyers Bio-Lab plant are offered voluntary severance packages after the September chemical fire.

Bio-Lab says it has continued to pay all employees as normal since fire, which destroyed the manufacturing facility.

In addition to the offer of voluntary severance packages, some employees are also being offered roles at another facility the company runs in Conyers, along with other locations across the country. Those who don’t take the package will continue to be paid.

Bio-Lab also says its cooperating with the U.S. Chemical Safety Board as their investigation continues.

A spokesperson from Bio-Lab released the following statements: