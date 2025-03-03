Bill passed to make pay equitable for Georgia workers with disabilities

ATLANTA — A new bill has passed in Georgia that would require people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities to be paid minimum wage.

The new law will apply to eight organizations that have a federal waiver to pay workers less money, according to Georgia officials.

According to Senate Bill 55, the Dignity and Pay Act, businesses would be required to phase out payment of subminimum wages to those with disabilities.

Georgia officials say any employer issued a 14(c) certificate before July 1 of this year would be able to use the certificate’s provisions for subminimum wage until, though there will be a time limit, according to WSBTV.

The legislation is set to move to the house.