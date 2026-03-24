New bill that could increase penalties for protestors who block traffic passes

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers pass a bill to increase penalties for protestors who block traffic.

If convicted, a protestor could face up to a year in jail, a $5,000 fine and even the potential for lawsuits, according to officials.

While some opponents says they fear the measure will curb free speech, Republican State Rep. Leesa Hagan says that’s not the case.

This bill is focused on public safety, according to Hagan.

“Protests does not need to include putting children or those in need in jeopardy,” said Hagan. “It does not need to include impeding people from going to their job.”

The measure now awaits Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature.