ATLANTA — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new text scam during tax season.

Better Business Bureau officials say scammers have posed as the IRS in text messages claiming you’re getting a $1,400 stimulus check. The text also includes a link to click.

Criminals are just attempting to trick you into sharing personal information.

The IRS says they do not send messages like these and to avoid giving out personal information such as your bank information, or identification.