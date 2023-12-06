Beloved Marietta teacher shot and killed by homeless man after confrontation, police say

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they know who shot and killed a beloved middle school teacher in downtown Atlanta last month.

Leroy Hinton is now in the Fulton County Jail and charged with the murder of Jason Ogbomoh.

Ogbomoh, a computer science teacher at Marietta Middle School, was shot several times on Nov. 12 and died from his injuries.

At the middle school where Ogbomoh teaches, he was was affectionately known as Uncle O or Mr. O.

“He was that person that everyone went to when they needed help,” parent Stacey Doyle told Newell.

And now Doyle’s son wishes he could’ve been there for his favorite teacher.

“My son even mentioned how he wished he had superpowers so he wished he could have saved him, and that broke my heart,” Doyle said.

In an affidavit obtained, Hinton is listed as the main suspect accused of knowingly and intentionally shooting Ogbomoh.

Police say an altercation led up to the shooting, but won’t reveal what sparked it.

The Southeast Regional Task Force and Atlanta police tracked Hinton down on Monday night. He’s charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

“It is part of the closure being able to say yes this person is responsible means the world to myself and my son and others,” Doyle said.

Hinton is listed as homeless in court records. He does not appear to have a criminal background beyond a misdemeanor traffic violation in Fulton County.