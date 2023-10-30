Beloved Cobb teacher shot to death, husband charged with murder

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County teacher is dead after officials say she was shot at her home.

The Paulding County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Jasmyn Lambert was killed on Saturday. Deputies arrested her husband, 42-year-old Tyron Victor Lambert.

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting.

According to Cobb County Schools, Jasymn Lambert was a third-grade teacher at Still Elementary School.

The district officials sent this statement:

“It is with great sadness that we share the passing of one of our third-grade teachers. Jasmyn Lambert’s big smile was welcoming to all, her classroom couldn’t wait to see her every day. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the entire Still community who already miss her. Grief counselors are at school this week to support students and staff and we do ask you to give our school family privacy during this time of grief.”

Tyron Victor Lambert was arrested Saturday afternoon and was charged with the following according to jail records:

Home invasion in the first-degree

Malice murder and murder in family violence

Cruelty to children, allowing a child to witness felony/battery/family violence in the third-degree

Criminal damage to property in the second degree

Two counts of simple assault,

Possessing a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony

Criminal trespass

Obstruction

He remains in the Paulding County jail without bond.





