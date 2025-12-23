Beloved Atlanta video game restaurant & bar closes

ATLANTA — There will be one less option to find food, drink, and merriment at the The Battery in Marietta as the popular video game restaurant and full service bar Battle & Brew unexpectedly closed its doors on Monday.

According to a post on the company’s Facebook page, "As of today, our Battery location is no longer open. We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who joined us over the past two years—whether you came for dinner and drinks, trivia, events, or just to hang out with friends."

The post continued saying it isn’t the end of Battle & Brew as the Sandy Springs location remains open with the "same vibes, same games, same community."