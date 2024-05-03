Lex Stolle, a patient at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA), is Baskin-Robbins’ newest ‘Pint-Sized Hero’.

On Wednesday, May 1, the Baskin-Robbins Joy in Childhood Foundation honored Lex with a $31,000 grant.

Jonathan Biggs, Baskin-Robbins Brand Head, and Jerid Grandinetti, Baskin-Robbins Vice President of Marketing and Culinary, helped the team at CHOA surprise Lex with the announcement this week.

A spokesperson tells 95.5 WSB that Lex is helping them decide how the grant will be used “to support child life activities within The Zone, a kid-only activity space at Children’s Scottish Rite Hospital where patients can put their cares behind them and have fun.”

Baskin-Robbins honors ‘Pint-Sized Hero’, CHOA patient Lex Stolle with $31K grant (Courtesy of Baskin-Robbins)

Lex had just started fifth grade when he started experiencing symptoms like loss of appetite, fatigue and body aches.

After exams and tests at CHOA, Lex was diagnosed with high-risk acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) in September 2019 at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s. He underwent chemotherapy treatments once a week and in October 2019, Lex celebrated going into remission.

After going into remission, Lex continued weekly treatments at Children’s until moving into monthly maintenance chemo treatments in July 2020.

Lex embodies the will that patients at Children’s use every day to overcome difficult diagnoses or injuries.

“Lex has shown an amazingly strong will in his fight against leukemia. He doesn’t let bad days from chemotherapy or complications slow him down much,” Glen Lew, MD, a Pediatric Hematologist/Oncologist at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, says. “More importantly, Lex shows his strong will mentally. He has had an amazingly positive attitude through this difficult journey that both kids and adults could learn from.

“Lex is tougher than any adult I have ever seen and tougher than most kids I’ve seen, and I’ve been a pediatric oncologist for 20 years.”

>> Read more about Lex’s story here

On Wednesday, to sweeten the honor for Lex even more – Baskin-Robbins also surprised him with a year of free ice cream.

The ‘Pint-Sized Heroes’ program, a Baskin-Robbins explains, was founded to “bring happiness and smiles to children that are facing challenges and receiving care at children’s hospitals across the country.”

To learn more about the brand’s ‘Pint-Sized Heroes’, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group