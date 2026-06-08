Man sentenced to federal prison after drug conviction

BARTOW COUNTY, GA — A man was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after authorities serving an outstanding warrant in Bartow County uncovered evidence that led to a federal case.

Authorities said Sincere Billingslea was arrested in December 2024 after leaving a Cartersville motel.

When Billingslea saw officers approaching, he allegedly yelled, “Go, go, go!” to his cab driver, who did not flee.

Officials said Billingslea threw contraband into the front of the vehicle. Investigators recovered about two ounces of purple-colored fentanyl, six ounces of methamphetamine, a scale, nearly $3,500 in cash, and two handguns, including a stolen Glock.

Authorities said he also had photos on his phone showing him posing with a gun and displaying drugs and cash.

Billingslea pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.