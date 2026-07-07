Barrow County Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism of Flock cameras

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after several Flock cameras were vandalized over the weekend.

Barrow County Sheriff Judd Smith said the cameras are public property and that misinformation circulating on social media about the devices may be contributing to an increase in vandalism cases.

“If we do catch the person or persons, we will have our DA’s office prosecute them for the damage,” Smith said.

Smith said the cameras are a critical tool for modern police work, helping investigators locate stolen vehicles and assist with criminal investigations.

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office released a statement on social media reminding residents that the Flock Safety cameras installed throughout the county are government-owned property.

“Please be aware Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Barrow County are government-owned property and are used to assist law enforcement in investigating crimes, locating stolen vehicles, and enhancing public safety.

Intentionally damaging, vandalizing, or destroying a Flock camera is not just an act of vandalism it is a felony offense under Georgia law. Individuals responsible will face criminal charges, fines, restitution, and other legal consequences. We are presently looking into three incidents involving criminal damage to government property. Once the individuals are identified, they will face charges and be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

We are dedicated to providing you with clear and comprehensive guidance to ensure you feel confident and informed. Whether you’re curious about the features or privacy aspects, we’re here to help. Don’t hesitate to reach out; we’re eager to assist you in any way we can.

Let’s work together to keep our community safe and respect the resources that help protect Barrow County.“

WSB Radio’s Miles Montgomery contributed to this story.