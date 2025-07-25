Barrow County School Board approves full funding for school resource officers

BARROW COUNTY, GA — The Barrow County School Board has approved funding for 24 school resource officers, ensuring there will be at least one officer in every school and two in each high school across the county.

The move comes after the Barrow County Commission partially cut funding for SRO positions last month. In response, the school board stepped in to fully fund the roles following growing community calls for increased school security, especially after last year’s tragedy at Apalachee High School.

In addition to these safety measures, the school board also voted to roll back the millage rate, offering some tax relief to local property owners.