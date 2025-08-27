Barrow County fire under investigation

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A large commercial fire in Barrow County is “under control” on Tuesday evening, Barrow County Fire Department officials said.

Fire crews responded to a commercial fire in the Bankhead Highway area near Johns Manville after 8 p.m.

Barrow County fire officials said crews will be on scene for an extended period of time. Motorists are encouraged to plan an alternate route to avoid possible road closures.

There is no word on if any injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.