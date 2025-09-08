Local

Barrow County charity continues fundraising efforts more than a year after Apalachee High shooting

By Ashley Simmons
BARROW COUNTY, GA — More than a year after the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School, the Barrow Community Foundation says its crisis fund continues to support recovery efforts.

The fund was launched shortly after the shooting to address a wide range of needs, from mental health services to covering pay for substitute teachers. Douglas Mitchell, who chairs the foundation’s board, said the community raised more than $1 million in less than a year.

“As a community foundation, we had never had to deal with this kind of tragedy and how to handle it, and it was great to have that outreach and those resources of information,” Mitchell said.

While donations have slowed, the foundation is still accepting contributions. Mitchell said the final regular round of funding will be distributed next month.

Much of the money raised has gone toward mental health services, but Mitchell emphasized the impact of all types of support.

“We can’t express gratitude enough for those who have donated — and those who not even just donated but just the thoughts and the prayers and the care and the worry and the reaching out,” he said.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story

