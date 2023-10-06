Banana ball is coming to Atlanta!

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour and fans in metro Atlanta won’t have to drive too far to see them.

The baseball team known for its quirky rules and viral dance moves will make a stop in Gwinnett County at the Stripers’ Coolray Field. The team livestreamed a draft of cities, selecting Gwinnett in the second round.

The games will be played on March 22, March 23 and March 24.

How can you get tickets? The Savannah Bananas will use a lottery system. Fans can apply for the lottery now on the team’s website. The lottery winners will be picked for the city they chose about two months before the event.

If you are selected, then you can purchase tickets that start at $35 or meet-and-greet tickets that started at $100 . The lottery will remain open until December 1.

There are other dates within a few hours drive of Atlanta, including Nashville, Jacksonville and of course, Savannah.

The Savannah Bananas began in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer baseball league for college players.

“Banana Ball” has taken the sports world by storm with its silly rules, trick plays and dancing. Tickets for the 2023 tour sold out quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, here are the rules.

Win the Inning, Get the Point: Every inning = one point. The team with the most runs in an inning gets a point. The exception is the last inning where every run counts. Two-hour time limit: A new inning can’t be started after 1 hour and 50 minutes. Again, every run counts in the last inning. No stepping out of the box: You step out, it’s a strike. No bunting: Yup, Banana Ball does not include the small ball. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game. Batters can steal first: It can happen on any pitch when the hitter is batting. It’s up to the batter. No walks allowed: If there’s a ball four, the hitter can advance to as many bases as they want. Every member of the defense, except the catcher and pitcher, have to touch the baseball before it becomes live. No mound visits: The coach, players and catcher can’t approach the mound. It’s all part of keeping the game moving at the Banana Ball pace. Fan catching foul balls equals an out: This rule is important for fans in the stands. Showdown Tiebreaker: If there’s a tied game after two hours, the Bananas do a “showdown tiebreaker.” The hitter must score. If they score, it’s a point. If they get out, they get no points.

