Local

Banana ball is coming to Atlanta!

Savannah Bananas SAVANNAH, GEORGIA - MAY 11: Dakota "Stilts" Albritton #14 of the Savannah Bananas pitches against the Party Animals at Grayson Stadium on May 11, 2023 in Savannah, Georgia. Albritton plays Banana Ball on Stilts. He plays the field, bats, and he pitches all while wearing a pair of stilts while playing. The Historic Grayson Stadium is the home of the independent professional baseball team called the Savannah Bananas. The Bananas were part of the Coastal Plain League, a summer collegiate league, for seven seasons. In 2022, the Bananas announced that they were leaving the Coastal Plain League to play Banana Ball year-round. Banana Ball was born out of the idea of making baseball more fast-paced, entertaining, and fun. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Savannah Bananas announced their 2024 World Tour and fans in metro Atlanta won’t have to drive too far to see them.

The baseball team known for its quirky rules and viral dance moves will make a stop in Gwinnett County at the Stripers’ Coolray Field. The team livestreamed a draft of cities, selecting Gwinnett in the second round.

The games will be played on March 22, March 23 and March 24.

How can you get tickets? The Savannah Bananas will use a lottery system. Fans can apply for the lottery now on the team’s website. The lottery winners will be picked for the city they chose about two months before the event.

If you are selected, then you can purchase tickets that start at $35 or meet-and-greet tickets that started at $100 . The lottery will remain open until December 1.

There are other dates within a few hours drive of Atlanta, including Nashville, Jacksonville and of course, Savannah.

The Savannah Bananas began in 2016 as a member of the Coastal Plains League, a summer baseball league for college players.

“Banana Ball” has taken the sports world by storm with its silly rules, trick plays and dancing. Tickets for the 2023 tour sold out quickly.

If you are unfamiliar with how Banana Ball works, here are the rules.

  1. Win the Inning, Get the Point: Every inning = one point. The team with the most runs in an inning gets a point. The exception is the last inning where every run counts.
  2. Two-hour time limit: A new inning can’t be started after 1 hour and 50 minutes. Again, every run counts in the last inning.
  3. No stepping out of the box: You step out, it’s a strike.
  4. No bunting: Yup, Banana Ball does not include the small ball. If a hitter bunts, they are ejected from the game.
  5. Batters can steal first: It can happen on any pitch when the hitter is batting. It’s up to the batter.
  6. No walks allowed: If there’s a ball four, the hitter can advance to as many bases as they want. Every member of the defense, except the catcher and pitcher, have to touch the baseball before it becomes live.
  7. No mound visits: The coach, players and catcher can’t approach the mound. It’s all part of keeping the game moving at the Banana Ball pace.
  8. Fan catching foul balls equals an out: This rule is important for fans in the stands.
  9. Showdown Tiebreaker: If there’s a tied game after two hours, the Bananas do a “showdown tiebreaker.” The hitter must score. If they score, it’s a point. If they get out, they get no points.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!