UPDATE: 3 people injured, 2 critically, in back-to-back shark attacks near 30A on Florida Panhandle

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. — Three people were injured, including a teenager, in back-to-back shark attacks at a Florida beach popular with Georgia tourists Friday afternoon.

Both incidents were near 30A, which is a popular strip of beaches within a day’s drive of metro Atlanta.

Officials said the injuries were “life-threatening” and “life-altering.”

Around 1p.m. or 2p.m. the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said a 45-year-old woman was injured by a shark at Watersound Way, which is about halfway between Panama City Beach and Miramar Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

“She received significant trauma to her mid-section and pelvic area, as well as amputation of her left lower arm,” the Walton County Fire Chief said.

A photo shows first responders carrying her up a boardwalk.

Just after 1:15 pm @WCSOFL and @swfdinfo responded to a report of a woman being injured by a shark in the water near Watersound Way and Coopersmith… pic.twitter.com/atAkWyf875 — Walton Co. Sheriff (@WCSOFL) June 7, 2024

The woman was taken to the hospital via air ambulance. She is in critical condition.

At 2:56 p.m., emergency crews responded to an area of Seacrest Beach, where two teenage girls between the ages of 15 and 17 years old were injured.

One of the girls had significant injuries to “one upper and one lower extremity.” She was flown to the hospital in critical condition. The second girl had flesh wounds to her foot. She was taken to the hospital and is critical

The two locations are about four miles apart.

Double red flags are now flying in the area and the Gulf is closed to the public in Walton County.

The beach is about a 5 ½-hour drive from metro Atlanta. It’s unclear if the victims lived in the area.