Back to school in Griffin-Spalding County with new security measures now in place

GRIFFIN-SPALDING COUNTY, GA — As students return to class today in Griffin-Spalding County, school officials are rolling out a series of new security protocols designed to strengthen protection for students and staff.

Among the updates, every classroom is now equipped with a standard emergency “Go-Kit”, a tool designed to support staff and students in the event of an emergency situation.

Elementary schools now have designated security monitors, who will work closely with teachers and staff to oversee school safety throughout the day.

At the middle and high school levels, OpenGate metal detectors have been installed at entrances, and all students will be screened upon arrival. Additionally, each high school is now staffed with two school resource officers to increase law enforcement presence.

District officials say the new measures reflect a continued commitment to student safety as the 2025–2026 school year gets underway.