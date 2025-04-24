Avondale Estates considers cell phone ban for board members during meetings

AVONDALE ESTATES, GA — The Board of Mayor and Commissioners in Avondale Estates is considering a resolution that would prohibit board members from using cell phones during public meetings, in an effort to reduce distractions and promote transparency.

The measure, drafted by Mayor Jonathan Elmore, aims to encourage greater focus and respect among board members during official proceedings. “Trying to keep us off our phones during meetings so that we are respectful of ourselves and of others; and that we are being as transparent as humanly possible,” Elmore said.

If passed, any board member found in violation of the policy would face a $1,000 fine. The proposed resolution has sparked some pushback, including from Commissioner Lionel Laratte, who expressed strong opposition to the penalty. “I’m not in 8th grade. I don’t find it at all respectful of me as a board member,” Laratte said.

Commissioner Lisa Shortell explained the intent behind the resolution, stating that the board believes electronic device use during meetings can hinder their ability to conduct city business effectively.

The five-member board is scheduled to vote on the proposed resolution in two weeks. If adopted, it would formalize expectations around personal device use during public meetings in Avondale Estates.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story