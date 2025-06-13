Local

Average age for new moms in the U.S. rises to nearly 30

By WSB Radio News Staff
Five week old sleeping boy and girl fraternal twin newborn babies. They are wearing crocheted pink and blue striped hats.
(Katrina Elena Trninich/katrinaelena - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — The average age of mothers giving birth in the United States has reached a new high, nearing 30 years old, according to new data released by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The report shows the average age of first-time mothers is now 27.5 years, up nearly a full year since 2016.

Doctors point to a variety of factors contributing to the trend, including shifting societal expectations, economic considerations, and advances in reproductive technology, which have made it more feasible for women to delay motherhood.

Experts say the increase reflects broader cultural changes, with more women prioritizing education, careers, and financial stability before starting families.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!