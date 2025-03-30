Authorities searching for missing woman after Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, GA — Authorities are actively searching for a 67-year-old woman who disappeared following a car accident early Saturday morning in Monroe County.

According to investigators, Shirley Obert was involved in a crash near the intersection of Ambercrombie and Oxford Road. After the accident, she reportedly left the scene and has not been seen since.

Obert was last spotted wearing a red shirt and black pants, described as a Chick-fil-A uniform.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about her whereabouts to come forward.

If you see Shirley Obert or have any relevant information, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office immediately.