Crime And Law

Authorities searching for inmate who escaped in Clayton County

By WSB Radio News Staff
James Damonte Beasley (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are actively searching for an inmate who they say escaped from a hospital on Saturday morning.

They say James Damonte Beasley escaped from Southern Regional Medical Center. It is unclear why he was at the hospital.

According to officials, Beasley was booked into the jail in Clayton County on a probation violation on March 18.

It’s unclear what led to his probation violation charge.

Anyone who may have seen Beasley or may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact police.

