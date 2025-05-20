Authorities say they have leads on gunman who shot two people on MARTA train

EAST POINT, GA — Authorities say they have some good leads as they search for the person who shot two people on a MARTA train Sunday afternoon on May 18.

MARTA police say the gunman shot the victim as he was getting off the train at the East Point station after confronting the suspect for rummaging through his bag.

Police Chief M. Scott Kreher says despite this incident, crime has dropped 40% on MARTA since last year.

One victim is still recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit in the chest. Kreher said one of the rounds ricocheted and grazed the neck of another victim. That person was treated at the scene.

Chief Kreher says since Georgia is an open carry state, it’s legal for passengers to have guns on the trains.

Police say surveillance video is helping in their investigation. “We do have some good leads right now that we are working, so I’m confident that we will be able to resolve this case pretty quickly,” Kreher said.