Authorities investigate body found in Lake Lanier

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man's body washes ashore along Lake Lanier Investigators said a man’s body was discovered on the lake in the area of the Six Mile Creek boat ramp. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

FORSYTH COUNTY Ga — Investigators are working to determine the cause of death of a man whose body was found floating in Lake Lanier near the boat ramp at Six Mile Park in Forsyth County.

Authorities have identified the man as 56-year-old Murtuza Mansoorali Sayani of Lilburn, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. While foul play is not suspected, the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

The Forsyth County coroner is set to perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the investigation remains open.

