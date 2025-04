DeKalb County Police are hoping the public can help find a missing sixteen year old and her one year old daughter.

Authorities say Nyla was last seen Saturday morning around 9AM in the 900 block of Wesley Drive in DeKalb with her child.

Police say she’s 5 foot 7 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Anyone with information on Nyla or the baby’s where abouts is asked to call DeKalb Police’s SVU division at 770-724-7710.