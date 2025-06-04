Austell names Cobb County’s first female police chief

COBB COUNTY, GA — History is being made in Cobb County as Shameeta Harrell becomes the county’s first-ever female police chief, following a unanimous vote by the Austell City Council.

Harrell brings 24 years of law enforcement experience to the role. She began her career with the College Park Police Department, where she served as an officer and was the only female member of the department’s SWAT team. She later became a sergeant with the Brookhaven Police Department.

Harrell told Channel 2 Action News she’s eager to begin her new position and emphasized her commitment to community outreach and professional development within the department.

“One of the reasons why I decided to join law enforcement is so I can make sure that I can progress other women through the ranks,” she said. “We do need more females within my police department, I would love to recruit more females.”

Harrell also noted that one of her goals as chief is to pursue state accreditation for the department.