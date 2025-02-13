Augusta University School of Public Health releases annual Healthy Georgia report

ATLANTA, GA — According to the annual Healthy Georgia report from Augusta University School of Public Health, we have the second lowest rate of adults who have health insurance among all 50 states, and we ranked 13th overall for children with health insurance.

Overall, a lot of Georgians have high blood pressure, and nationally, Georgia has the 12th highest rate of diabetes in the country and is the fourth highest among southeastern states.

When it comes to sexually transmitted infections, such as HIV, syphilis, gonorrhea and chlamydia, Georgia does not do very well. In fact, for rates of HIV, Georgia has the second highest rate in the entire country.

Compared to the rest of the U.S., fewer Georgians are getting cancer or using methamphetamine, but there are higher rates of childhood asthma and adult obesity.