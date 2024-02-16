Attorney for YSL defendant facing multiple gang-related criminal charges, APD confirms

ATLANTA — The attorney representing one of the defendants in the Young Slime Life RICO gang trial in Fulton County is now facing gang-related charges.

The attorney, Nicole Fegan, has represented Tenquarius Mender, whose case was severed from the main RICO trial in early 2023.

Friday afternoon, Atlanta police confirmed that Fegan was arrested based on information that she’d contacted a suspect in a Sept. 27, 2022 shooting of two men at Williams Street and Baker Street in Northwest Atlanta. One of the victims died, according to APD.

APD said Fegan was arrested in Gwinnett County and will be transported to Fulton County on warrants charging her with participating in criminal street gang activity and criminal solicitation to commit the offense of tampering with evidence.

Officers said that Fegan called a suspect that she was not representing as an attorney, leading to the warrants charging her for the gang activity.

Fegan, according to APD, told the suspect there were active warrants for his arrest, and that she had learned it during a preliminary hearing related to the shooting, telling the suspect to “dispose of his phone as police were going to arrest him.”