Attorney General Bondi appoints new interim US Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia

ATLANTA, GA — The attorney general has named a new Interim United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi has appointed Theodore Hertzberg to the position.

His appointment took affect Tuesday, May 13 and Chief District Judge Timothy Batten, Sr. administered Mr. Hertzberg’s oath of office Wednesday, May 14.

Previously, Hertzberg served as Assistant US Attorney for nearly ten years. His tenure began with at the headquarters in Savannah, Georgia.

While there Hertzberg prosecuted violent crimes, drug dealers, fraudsters, and money launderers. In 2018, Hertzberg transferred to the Northern District of the US Attorney’s Office and has been working on the prosecution of gang leaders, gun traffickers, child sex predators, armed felons, and other dangerous offenders.

Before joining the Department of Justice, Mr. Hertzberg practiced law in the New York and was a graduate of Amherst College and New York University School of Law.

WSB Radio’s Daphne Young contributed to this story.