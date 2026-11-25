HENRY COUNTY, GA — A high-profile attorney joins the legal team for the mother whose 16-year-old son was shot to death by a Henry County Police officer earlier this month.

Attorney Ben Crump is amplifying the demand for the release of the officer’s bodycam footage of the incident outside a Krispy Kreme on Hwy. 138 on November 3, 2026.

Lawyers for Taneshia Puckett say it would help with the grieving mother’s healing. Puckett says there’s no reason for this to have happened as her son Tyrie Howse was waiting on her to pick him up that evening.

“And to shoot him in the back of the head, execution-style, was terrible. Terrible,” she said, her voice breaking. “That hurt me so bad.”

The lawyers question the delay in releasing the footage of the officer-involved shooting or at least allowing Howse’s mother to view it. Other jurisdictions, they say, have allowed it in the spirit of transparency during such shootings, making them question if there’s something to hide.

“We know far too often in our community, man, if they got a video and somebody’s doing something inappropriate? We would’ve saw that that day,” says Crump.

“If you’ve got nothing to hide, then let us see what happened when you killed Tyrie.”

Gerald Griggs, an attorney who is the past president of Georgia NAACP says transparency and accountability are needed.

“We continue to investigate this case, and the more we uncover, the more disturbed we become,” Griggs says.

The legal team says eyewitnesses dispute the account the GBI has in its statement which they say came from the Henry County Police’s narrative. It says says a teen being confronted by an officer handed Howse a gun and that Howse was shot after he ran off with it and refused to drop the weapon.

Attorney Harry Daniels say they have talked to more people and seen video of the aftermath of the shooting which he calls “too graphic” to release.

“There’s no weapon we can see from that video,” says Daniels. He adds that all of them have been criminal defense lawyers, so they know the importance of a good investigation--and letting Howse’s mother watch the video won’t compromise it.

“The custodian of the video is Henry County Police Department,” he says. “They are the one who can show the video. The district attorney can get access to that video. So the GBI is not the one who’s going to release it. Their job is as an independent investigative body.”

The lawyers also urged Henry County’s Board of Commissioners to push the police chief to release the video, saying the chief serves at the pleasure of the Board.

Commission Chairwoman Carlotta Harrell tells WSB in a statement that they urge the family to lobby the GBI and the DA’s Office with their questions about the video as the agencies involved in the investigation and prosecutorial process.

The statement says in part, “We recognize the family’s desire to have answers and understand the importance of transparency, particularly under these difficult circumstances. Our thoughts remain with Tyrie Howse’s family as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

“The Board of Commissioners has no intention of circumventing that process or taking action that could compromise the integrity of the investigation.

Although the Henry County Police Department operates under the county’s authority, the Board will not interfere with an independent criminal investigation or dictate how evidence is handled,” Chairwoman Harrell writes.

In the meanwhile, another attorney says this shooting and its aftermath are fracturing the relationship between police and the public.

“We should not be afraid of our own law enforcement. They are for us,” says Liza Park. “But as these types of incidents happen again and again, it makes our own community scared.”