Atlanta’s professional rugby team will relocate to Los Angeles

ATLANTA — Rugby ATL, Atlanta’s professional rugby team, will be relocating to Los Angeles, Major League Rugby announced Thursday.

The relocation will be for the 2024 season after the acquisition of the new ownership group.

“As we focus on the well-being of our players, we are happy to announce Los Angeles as the location the new ownership group of Rugby ATL has selected,” said Nic Benson, CEO of Major League Rugby. “We’re moving quickly, and I look forward to the full brand launch of the club.”

ATL Rugby played its games at Silverbacks Park in DeKalb County.

The team has played in Atlanta since 2020.

MLR said it is working with Rugby ATL players and staff to help everyone impacted by this transition.

An announcement of the new team name and ownership group are expected soon, according to MLR.

