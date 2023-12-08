Local

Atlanta’s Peach Drop is cancelled again; will not ring in the new year

By Ann Powell

2023 Peach Drop

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ office has decided to skip the Peach Drop this year.

It was brought back for last year having skipped a few years since 2018, including the pandemic in 2020.

The tradition of the Peach Drop located at Underground Atlanta began in 1989.

A spokesperson for the mayor’s office said:

“This year, the city dedicated our resources to celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and other local activities directly serving the community. While a worthy tradition in the past, the Peach Drop has not been an annual event since 2018. Each year is different, and we can always reevaluate next year.”

The Peach Drop has been known as its own version of the Time Square ball drop in New York city and has on average around 100,000 people come out to enjoy the food, live music, and celebrations.

Last year’s party featured musical performances from Da Brat, Jagged Edge and YoungBloodZ.

In previous years, the event has hosted legendary R&B singer Little Richard, Janelle Monae, country singer Miranda Lambert, dancer/singer Julianne Hough, and Atlanta’s iconic rapper, Ludacris.

