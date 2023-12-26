Atlanta’s iconic New Year’s Eve Peach Drop tradition is back -- sort of

The Peach Drop has been a New Year’s Eve tradition for more than three decades, but unlike in years past, this year’s celebration will be held inside.

The city announced earlier this week that they would not fund the free event, which usually attracts tens of thousands of people to Underground Atlanta and usually costs around a million dollars.

Atlanta police said the property owners failed to hire enough security to host the event outside.

WSB learned that now, organizers of a new event are hoping to keep the party going, calling it “Atlanta Peach Fest.”

Promotors said partygoers can expect to be entertained by live music, art and plenty of drinks and food, but it won’t be free. Tickets are now on sale ranging in price from $20 to $1,200.

Lakeya Matthew had plans to attend the Peach Drop and was bummed it was canceled.

“They’re not having it? Oh my gosh,” Matthew said. “I was actually looking forward to that.”

The organizers of the new event told Seiden in a statement that they have hired plenty of security and off-duty officers to make a safe and fun event. They also said they have sold more than 2,000 tickets and plan on selling more before New Year’s Eve.