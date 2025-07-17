Local

Atlanta’s first Black fire chief remembered as a trailblazer

By WSB Radio News Staff
Former Atlanta Fire Rescue Chief William Hamer (City of Atlanta)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — William Hamer, Atlanta’s first Black fire chief and a pioneer in the city’s civil service history, has died at the age of 86.

Hamer was one of the original 16 firefighters to integrate the Atlanta Fire Department in 1963 and went on to make history again in 1985 when he was named chief.

Current Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith says Hamer’s leadership and vision continue to influence the department’s operations and values today.

A celebration of life for Chief Hamer is planned for Saturday.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!