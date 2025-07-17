Atlanta’s first Black fire chief remembered as a trailblazer

ATLANTA — William Hamer, Atlanta’s first Black fire chief and a pioneer in the city’s civil service history, has died at the age of 86.

Hamer was one of the original 16 firefighters to integrate the Atlanta Fire Department in 1963 and went on to make history again in 1985 when he was named chief.

Current Atlanta Fire Chief Roderick Smith says Hamer’s leadership and vision continue to influence the department’s operations and values today.

A celebration of life for Chief Hamer is planned for Saturday.