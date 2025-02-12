Atlanta’s airport ranks in top 10 for singles to meet partners, survey finds

ATLANTA — A new survey has found Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport ranks in the top 10 for singles to meet partners.

The poll from Dating Advice placed Atlanta’s airport as the No. 8 best airport in the United States for chance encounters.

The people who were polled described the most attractive travelers at airports were dressed comfortably and had a lot of confidence.

Almost half of the people surveyed said being seated next to someone on the plane is the best scenario for meeting someone.

The survey also found that the best icebreaker is asking someone to borrow their phone charger.

“In the survey, 27% of respondents said they would opt for the universal conversation starter of asking for a charger, while 25% would “accidentally” make a funny remark about the boarding chaos,” according to Dating Advice.

In addition, Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport ranked No. 6 on the survey.

To look at the full list, click here.