‘Person of interest’ in woman’s kidnapping, shooting death charged with murder

ATLANTA — Police say a man who was named as a person of interest in the kidnapping and shooting death of an Atlanta bartender has been charged with her murder.

Mariam Abdulrab, 27, was found shot to death early Friday morning off of Lakewood Avenue. Friends told Channel 2 Action News she left her bartending job at Revery VR bar in midtown early Friday morning.

Neighbors had reported seeing her being forced into a car in front of her home in Chosewood Park around 5 a.m.

DeMarcus Brinkley was arrested after a car chase and crash in Griffin later Friday afternoon. He was held on traffic charges but considered a person of interest in Abdulrab’s death.

On Saturday, police said homicide investigators had enough evidence to secure warrants against Brinkley.

He has since been charged with murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Brinkley was released from the Atlanta Medical Center and taken to the Fulton County Jail, where he is currently being held, police said. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in front of a judge Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

According to police reports from 2013, Brinkley was arrested in connection to the attempted rape of a child. He was charged with aggravated child molestation, child molestation, criminal attempt to commit rape, cruelty to children in the first degree and simple battery, according to jail records.

It’s unclear if the victim knew her killer.

Woman found dead after police say she was kidnapped in southeast Atlanta Atlanta police said they got a call about a possible kidnapping around 5 a.m. on Burroughs Street. The 911 caller said a woman had been forced into a vehicle.













