Atlanta woman pleads guilty to crashing into trooper while high on fentanyl and cocaine

An Atlanta woman could spend the next 6 ½ years behind bars after she slammed into an Ohio State Patrol trooper while high on fentanyl and cocaine.

Alea Weil, 30, of Atlanta, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday to aggravated vehicular assault and possession of a fentanyl-related compound, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

The Ohio State Patrol said Weil was driving along Interstate 71 in February when she hit Trooper Adrian Wilson’s parked cruiser. Trooper say Wilson’s overhead lights were on Weil slammed into the car, the newspaper said.

Leading up to the crash, witnesses said Weil was driving erratically and crossing along the interstate.

“Weil was under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl at the time, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office,” the newspaper reported.

Wilson was hospitalized with a severe head injury and a broken leg. Weil was also treated for serious injuries, the Dispatch said.

“During the investigation, troopers recovered 86 milligrams of fentanyl in plain view on the driver’s side floor of Weil’s vehicle,” the paper reported.

Weil is set to be sentenced on July 24. She faces up to 6 ½ years in prison.

