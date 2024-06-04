Local

Atlanta water crisis: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to have ‘boots on the ground’ today

Atlanta Water Woes Water trickles out of a hose attached to a device that shuts off flow to a water main on Monday, June 3, 2024, in Atlanta. The device was one of several used to shut off flow to a leak that had gushed for more than two days in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy) (Jeff Amy/AP)

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are looking to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for help in evaluating its water infrastructure.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said that Corps of Engineers “will have boots on the ground” on Tuesday.

“We have sought their assistance because they are the government entity that have the most experience in a crisis like the one we are in with aging infrastructure,” the mayor said on Monday.

Tuesday marks Day 5 of the ongoing Atlanta water crisis after multiple water main breaks occurred over the weekend.

A major transmission line broke Friday morning at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and J.P. Brawley Drive, knocking out water to thousands of customers. As crews raced to repair that line, a second line broke Saturday night on West Peachtree Street and 11th Street.

Crews are still working to repressurize that line in midtown Atlanta and water was cut off to help with the repairs on Monday.

The Atlanta Watershed Department issued a boil water advisory, which was partially lifted on Monday for some areas but not for everyone.

To determine if your street is still impacted, you can visit the City of Atlanta’s official website at (http://atlantaga.gov) or call 311 for confirmation.

