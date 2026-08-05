Atlanta VA joins clinical trial studying GLP-1 drugs for alcohol use disorder

ATLANTA — The Atlanta VA Healthcare System is joining a new clinical trial studying whether GLP-1 medications can help treat alcohol use disorder.

The Atlanta VA is one of 18 VA sites across the country participating in the study.

Researchers plan to enroll more than 600 veterans between the ages of 18 and 80 who have moderate or severe alcohol use disorder.

The trial will evaluate the effectiveness of GLP-1 medications by tracking changes in participants’ alcohol use, overall health and quality of life.

Previous data published in March found that patients taking GLP-1 medications for diabetes experienced lower rates of alcohol use disorder and substance use disorders than similar patients taking other diabetes medications.

More than 400,000 veterans nationwide are currently diagnosed with alcohol use disorder. Researchers hope the study will determine whether GLP-1 medications could provide a new treatment option.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.