Atlanta teen shot after chase, crashed into school bus and shot at troopers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta that happened Monday.

It was just blocks away from where a driver leading troopers on a chase crashed into a school bus, according to Georgia State Patrol.

At 3:10 p.m., GSP said a car was speeding away from troopers on Campbellton Road.

According to the GBI, the driver of the stolen car ran a red light and hit a school bus. Multiple people got out of the car and ran away.

As troopers chased them, one of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Jaron Peters, shot a handgun at troopers, according to investigators.

The GBI said troopers then shot back at Peters, but he continued to run and they lost him. Troopers searched the area and saw Peters being chased through a neighborhood by a dog.

According to the GBI, Peters attempted to break into two homes in the area.

Atlanta Public Schools sent Therell High School parents the following message earlier Monday:

“Therell Parents and Guardians, Therrell is currently on an exterior lockdown due to a neighborhood incident. All faculty, students, and staff are safe. No students will be released until we have received an all-clear for APD.”

One parent rushed to get her son.

“He has autism so I won’t know until tomorrow later on tonight how he feels so he doesn’t talk,” said Janelle Robinson.

“For someone to take a car and hit a school bus with innocent children on there, that’s ridiculous,” said Neatra Zyra Turner.

The GBI said troopers arrested Peters. Once he was in custody, troopers realized Peters had gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The GBI has not said what happened to the other occupants of the vehicle who got out and ran away.

