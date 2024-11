MACON, GA — An Atlanta man is sentenced to 6 years in prison for distributing child porn.

28-year-old Christian Baumgarth admitted to sharing digital pornography in July 2023. He was a teacher and coach at First Presbyterian Day School in Macon from 2018 to 2023. He also worked as a small group leader in the student ministry at Northway Church in Macon from 2019 to 2023.

He’s behind bars where he’ll stay for 6 years followed by 25 years of supervised release.