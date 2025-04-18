Atlanta students caught on FSU campus during shooting, safely return home

ATLANTA — A group of 10th-grade students from Drew Charter School in Atlanta found themselves in a frightening situation during a college visit to Florida State University when a shooting prompted a campus-wide lockdown.

The students and their chaperones were on FSU’s campus when the incident unfolded. According to sophomore Noah Sallee, the group sheltered in place inside the campus cafeteria for about three hours as the situation developed.

“While we were in there it was really hard to know what was going on because obviously the news didn’t really know much and we had no way of getting a lot of information. All we knew was what people who ran in there were telling us,” Sallee said.

The trip, intended to give students a glimpse of college life, was abruptly cut short. Asante Hodges, one of the students on the visit, expressed his frustration with how the day ended.

“We had to hide out and it was not fair. You know, I’m just really mad about it, it’s not something that we deserved,” he said.

All members of the group have since returned safely to Atlanta.

The shooting at FSU remains under investigation. Authorities have not released additional details about the incident, but no injuries were reported among the Drew Charter students.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story