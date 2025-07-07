Atlanta school superintendent’s contract extended

ATLANTA, Ga. — After a unanimous vote by the Atlanta Board of Education, the contract for the Atlanta schools superintendent has been extended.

Superintendent Bryan Johnson’s contract was extended for one additional year, according to officials.

In a press release, the school district touted Johnson’s “Back to Basics” approach, which includes focusing on math and literacy instruction, plans to raise the average teacher salary to $100,000.

He also plans to expand pre-kindergarten and close an estimated $100 million budget gap for the upcoming school year, according to officials.